Pippa stuns in Kiwi designed dress and jewels at royal wedding

Glowing, gorgeous and flowing in emerald green - Pippa Middleton looked stunning in her Kiwi designed dress and jewels at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the New Zealand born, London based designer, Emilia Wickstead says the frock was 'bespoke' and made especially for the formal occasion.

Emilia's other high-profile clients include Samantha Cameron and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Pippa also wore Jessica McCormack emeralds which matched perfectly for the occasion.

Way to go Kiwi designers! We adore your work.