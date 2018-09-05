Pink's heart-warming moment with daughter at Auckland show

Pink took to the stage last night for the first of her 6 Auckland concerts – and there was a very special guest who joined her.

The Beautiful Trauma hit maker’s adorable daughter made an appearance and her face seeing the cheering crowd will absolutely melt your heart.

During Raise Your Glass the 7-year-old raced onto the stage wearing ear muffs and jumped into her famous mother's arms, with a gigantic smile on her face.

Seriously! How cute is she?!

Pink’s entire family has been travelling with her while she tours New Zealand. Over the weekend Pink, Willow and 1-year-old Jameson spent time exploring in Dunedin, while Pink’s husband Carey Hart raced motocross in Timaru.

While Carey is now up in the North Island too, he decided to let his Kiwi moto-adventure continue in the Coromandel.

Pink continues her reign of performances tonight in Spark Arena.

This story first featured on The Hits.