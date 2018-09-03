Pink hits out at Ponsonby bar

Pink and her family may have been having the "time of our lives" in New Zealand, but it seems not everything impressed the pop star.

After seven successful New Zealand shows, Pink put down her microphone and kicked her heels up to celebrate in Auckland last night.

It was a mixed night out for the star and her crew though with Pink taking to Twitter to share her disappointment at Deadshot bar on Ponsonby Rd.

From the crew behind the popular Caretaker in the Viaduct, Deadshot popped up in May this year and was dubbed one of the hottest spots in town. It seems Pink disagrees.

Man I’ve been to some cool bars around the world, and Dead shot on Ponsonby road is not one of them. 👎 — P!nk (@Pink) 11 September 2018

The bar is defending itself following the tweet, telling Newshub they were full and staff "didn't see Pink at all".

"Yesterday afternoon someone from the crew came back in and asked if they could book a private space for 30 people," a spokesperson for the bar said.

The manager explained they couldn't accommodate them due to the size of the venue and style of service and recommended alternative venues.

The spokesperson told Newshub that "30 people showed up at 11 anyway for 'a party for the musicians' and we couldn't let them in due to being full already."

It wasn't all bad news though with the singer instead finding the "perfect place" in well-known Ponsonby watering hole Revelry.

Sharing a snap of her lounging on a couch in the bar with a drink in hand Pink said she was "smitten".

“I found the perfect place in Auckland. They were closing when we came in, but the bartender had a fire lit, and booze to sell, so he welcomed all 16 of us to celebrate the end of a truly magical journey through New Zealand. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for showing all of us (including my dad and stepmom who flew from Philadelphia) the best time of our lives. Smitten.”

Pink also spent her birthday in NZ at another bar called The Jefferson and celebrated with hundreds of helium balloons.

“Although that says I’m 93 I think. Thanks for all the birthday love everyone.”

Her husband Carey Hart also squeezed in some motorbike riding too.

Please come back and visit again Pink! We loved having you here.