Pink finds new style icons in Dunedin

She's one of the biggest pop stars in the world with a host of designers who'd be lucky to dress her, but Pink's found her new style icons in little ol' New Zealand - Dunedin, to be exact.

The superstar, who played to a massive Dunedin crowd of 37,000 on Saturday night, has been posting her NZ escapades to social media.

In one snap, she's pictured with a couple of stylish Kiwi women with the caption: "Ran into some serious style out there on the Dunedin streets today.

"I asked them if they were designers or artists and she laughed and said 'I’m a nurse, and this is my daughter.' Rad."

Pink also enjoyed a day out at the Farmer's Market, posting a snap with her children Jameson and Willow while fans looked on from the background.

She took the opportunity to thank Dunedin for its hospitality saying: "Thank you to everyone at the farmers market today, for the flowers and pies and for being so kind to us. What a beautiful memory today will be for us".

That wasn't her only "thank you" either - she also posted a snap of herself and Jameson at an empty Forsyth Barr Stadium, simply saying "today was a cool day".

Meanwhile, Pink's hubby Carey Hart has been doing some exploring of his own.

He raced in the New Zealand Veteran and Women's Motocross Championship on Saturday - and was pumped for more action today.

Posting to Instagram, and excited Hart said: "Wow, had so much fun racing today! Can’t believe how good the track was. Ran a 3 moto format today and went 5-5 in the first two and threw away the last moto. Can’t wait til tomorrow!"

And it sounds like Hart got a taste of Kiwi hospitality too, as one happy fan posted: "Was amazing meeting you today, you had so much time for us fans! Glad you loved the track, it looked epic! Good luck for tomorrow, I hope you enjoyed the steak and Speight’s."

The family will soon fly from Dunedin to Auckland, where Pink will play a string of six concerts at Spark Arena in the week from Tuesday.