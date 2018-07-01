Paul Henry’s daughter Bella gets engaged

Former broadcasting star Paul Henry will be feeling very proud this week after celebrating his daughter’s engagement in style in Europe.

Accomplished television makeup artist and former Beauty and the Geek star, Bella Henry, has a brand new sparkler on her left hand after longtime boyfriend Julyan Collett proposed to her on holiday in Venice.

“Starting Venice with a fiancé 💍 #futuremrscollett #engaged #venice #italy” she posted on social media.

Bella will be taking the last name Collett when the two exchange vows.

“Thank you all for the incredible messages!! We are currently away with the fairies enjoying this moment 💍”

Bella and Julyan have a gorgeous fur baby called Herman who is quite insta-famous boasting 12.5k followers.

Congratulations guys! We can’t wait to see Herman in a little tuxedo at the wedding.