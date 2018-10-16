Parris Goebel and Kanye West team up in Uganda

It seems Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel is in Uganda with global superstar Kanye West and his family.

Kanye is said to be over there working on his new album and we believe Parris might be collaborating with him on it.

Parris can be seen dancing away with Ugandan school kids in the background of videos Kanye shared on Twitter.

Parris has herself also shared pics on Instagram of Yeezy trainers being handed out to local children, tagging in Kanye’s website We Got Love.

View this post on Instagram Today was special💚 @wegotlove A post shared by PARRI$ (@parrisgoebel) on Oct 16, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

Kanye was joined by his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North as the trio took the opportunity to check out the animals on a safari.

Earlier this month Parris had hinted on social media that she was working with Kanye on a new music video.

In a telling Instagram video she posted: Thank you to all the amazing dancers that made today happen! Amazing energy, amazing energy, amazing talent, amazing people. Thank you @wegotlove #yeezy”

Goebel recently worked on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie runway show and has also worked closely with a number of stars of the years from Beyonce to Justin Bieber.

We’re certainly waiting with great anticipation on this collaboration!