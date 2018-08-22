‘Panda’ rapper headlining NZ Fashion Week show

New Zealand Fashion week kicks off next week with a special guest star heading Downunder to celebrate Huffer’s 21st birthday.

US rapper Desiigner, the man behind the hit track Panda, will perform at Huffer’s NZFW show on Thursday, August 30.

The Panda music video has clocked more than 430 million YouTube views worldwide and is sure to bring the house down at #NZFW2018.

The New York native rose to prominence in 2016 after the release of his debut single reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was quickly signed to Def Jam Recordings, where he appeared as a guest artist on two of Kanye’s songs.

The invite-only Huffer show will take place at the Powerstation from 8.30pm, with Desiigner set to keep the party going well into the night.

For your chance to join the ultimate Fashion Week party, just tag a pal and enter our competition below. We have 25 double passes to giveaway.