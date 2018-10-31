Paleo to partygoers: Art and Matilda take on NYC rave

The wholesome newly engaged Bachelor couple are having a wee pre-wedding blow out in New York City this week – but it’s not a rave in the usual sense.

Art Green and Matilda Rice have been partying up a storm at a ‘DAYBREAKER’ party on the east coast of the USA where participants “wake up and dance” and their motto is “Yoga. Wellness. Mischief.”

Matootles (as she is affectionately known as on Instagram) posted videos and photos on her Insta story of her ‘raving’ at 5.45am wearing rose-tinted sunnies and boogieing into the later hours of the morning.

It seemed the couple were not drinking any alcohol – which is unusual for a typical rave and instead “started with a turmeric shot, my kind of rave” says Rice.

She is then pictured with a coconut water in her hand while Art is sporting a bright gold bomber jacket and some dark aviator sunglasses whilst swigging back a nondescript beverage.

Matilda then posted an epic photo of the sun rising on the Statue of Liberty!

What a fun way to start the day! Looks like you lovebirds are enjoying the Big Apple.