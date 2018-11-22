Pair engaged at Friday Jams: 'I just started bawling!'

While most of us were busy reliving our glory days at ZM's Friday Jams Live, one loved-up couple were looking to the future.

During NEXT's performance of their song Wifey, Friday Jams fan Joey proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea.

Speaking to ZM's Bree and Clint, Joey said he got down on one knee and asked the very question the RnB trio was singing: "Will you be my wifey?"

Chelsea recalled: "Everyone started yelling 'look, look' and I was like 'oh my gosh', and just started bawling!"

Check out the video above for the adorable footage of the moment it happened!

Congrats to the happy couple!