Paddy Gower gets ‘accidentally stoned’

We all know and love Kiwi journalist Patrick Gower for his hard work ethic and his cheeky attitude on TV, but we've been in the dark about how he likes to spend his downtime.

Talking on The Project last night, Paddy divulged that he "accidently" dabbled in some recreational drugs whilst filming his new documentary.

He says he had an “interesting turn” after meeting a medical cannabis manufacturer filming Patrick Gower: On Weed.

During the filming process, the specialist dried the cannabis for use and admits he didn’t ‘light up’ but he did “have a whiff of this stuff and she said it was quite weak.”

“I am not really familiar with this stuff,” says Gower.

“But, that night I went out and ordered two curries and had a big sleep and I’ve been five hours behind all day.”

Hilarious yarn Paddy! We can’t wait to see the film.

Patrick Gower: On Weed will be released next year.