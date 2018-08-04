One year anniversaries for MAFS NZ couples

It’s no secret that any marriage is a lot of hard work.

However, for the life-long relationship to work the fights and tantrums need be evened out with love and affection.

The week marks the first anniversary for our Married at First Sight NZ couples – and only one pair have actually made it this far.

Here’s a look back at how they some of them went…

Let’s start with the cuties who are still together.

Brett Renall married Angel Heron exactly a year ago and took to Instagram to celebrate and to say he “is so proud to be Angel’s husband.”

“One year today! Crazy how fast it’s gone but what an amazing first year. Im so proud of everything we have achieved together. Some days I wake up thinking was it a dream meeting my wife on TV in front of the world? Haha. Angel understands me so well that she knows I hate presents so donated mine to my favourite charity Diabetes NZ this meant so much to me."

"So proud to be Angel’s husband. Shes the greatest! Xx”

Angel and Brett also have a third member of their family, a French bulldog called Cashew.

Things are not so peachy however for Luke Cederman and Lacey Swanepoel.

Luke posted an awkward and snarky photo of his wedding day on Instagram.

"Wanted to say a massive congrats to my wife, lasting an entire year married to me can't be an easy feat. Happy wedding anniversary!" he wrote, followed by some harsh hash-tagging.

"#baddescisions #weallmakemistakes #oopsy," he wrote.

Lacey chose to commemorate her wedding day by highlighting how much of a legend her father is.

“365 days ago at this exact time. A MAN, my DAD, he stole my heart, a little more and made this moment extra special. “

Andrew Jury, who had a rocky relationship with wife Vicky Gleeson-Stokes, is on Waiheke living the single life.

"I'm on Waiheke this week, I think I was here the same time last year but on different terms - getting all honey mooned up," he wrote.

"Now I'm here building and cruising around in a 2005 Bentley."

Haydn Daniels and Bel Clark had a very on and off relationship and eventually went their separate ways.

Daniels posted a photo of himself with Jay Jay Feeney and Benjamin Blackwell, who was also a groom on the show saying, “just 3 married people having a rare night out 😂.”

Married At First Sight New Zealand is returning for a second season later this year on Three.