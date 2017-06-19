Oh baby! How the stars shared their pregnancy news

Deciding how and when to tell people you're expecting a baby is a big deal for anyone – but being famous adds a whole new dimension to things.

Some celebrities choose to keep the news to themselves. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling managed to stay mum about both their babies, while actress Rashida Jones surprised everyone with the arrival of her son in August, after never confirming either her relationship or a pregnancy.

Other celebrities, however, are only too happy to share their baby news far and wide (or at their cousin's wedding – we're looking at you, Prince Harry.)

Here's how a few Kiwi stars chose to break their news to the public.

Dame Valerie Adams

Just this week, Olympic champ Dame Valerie Adams used a cute snapshot of her one-year-old daughter Kimoana to announce baby number two was on the way.

Adams said she and her husband, Gabriel Price, were expecting their second baby in April.

"It's a dream come true to have a sibling for Kimoana," she said.

And Kimoana looks pretty pumped with the news, too.

View this post on Instagram 💜👨👩👧👦💜🙌🏽 A post shared by Dame Valerie Adams (@valerieadams84) on Oct 13, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

Gemma McCaw

Former Black Sticks star and aspiring TV presenter Gemma McCaw used a lineup of sneakers to announce she and husband, former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, were expanding to a family of three.

"Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year," she wrote on Instagram.

Jacinda Ardern

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent the internet into meltdown mode when she revealed her pregnancy back in January.

Using a photo of three cleverly placed fish hooks, Ardern revealed she and partner Clarke Gayford had some exciting news to kickstart 2018 with.

"And we thought 2017 was a big year!" she wrote at the time.

"Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats. I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be 'first man of fishing' and stay at home dad."

Baby Neve, of course, arrived mid-June and went on to cause the cutest of worldwide sensations when she attended the UN General Assembly with her mum last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:44pm PST

Toni Street

The Hits presenter Toni Street chose a photo of a blue bib to announce she had a baby boy on the way back in February.

With her battle with an auto-immune disease ruling her out of having another baby herself, Street revealed that this sibling for her daughters Juliette and Mackenzie was being carried by her childhood friend, Sophie Braggins.

"We're extremely lucky to have such a special and selfless friend offer to be a surrogate for us," Street said in her announcement.

Little Lachie arrived in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:28pm PST

Anika Moa

Singer and TV presenter Anika Moa is famous for her sense of humour, so it's no surprise she had a bit of fun with her pregnancy announcement in August.

She and wife, TV producer Natasha Utting, chose a Handmaid's Tale-inspired theme to reveal their happy news on Instagram.

"Blessed day! We are joyous to announce that we are expecting a child. OfNatasha is carrying the precious fruit," they both wrote on their respective Instagram accounts.

It's the first pregnancy for Moa, with the baby set to join siblings Barry, Taane and Soren in March.

Matt Chisholm

Survivor NZ host Matt Chisholm shared a cute snap of his son Bede lying on mum's pregnant belly to announce he was going to become a father for a second time.

"We're having so much fun with this wee rooster... we decided Mum should cook another one," Chisholm wrote on Instagram.

He and wife Ellen waited until they were past the halfway mark of their second pregnancy to announce the news after a medical scare at 12 weeks.

Their second baby boy arrived in April this year – and this time Chisholm got to witness the event, after missing Bede's birth while filming Survivor NZ.

"Seeing a woman give birth for the first time confirms it for me... women are superior to men," Chisholm wrote of the experience.

Ladyhawke

Finally, we still love the way in which Pip Brown, aka Ladyhawke, announced she and wife Madeleine Sami were having their first baby last year.

Posting a mirror selfie with her pregnant belly on show, Ladyhawke wrote: "Yep! Your eyes do not deceive you. That is indeed a messy bedroom. #ohandimpregnant."

Babyhawke landed a year ago.