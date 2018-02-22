NZ's reality TV stars – what they did next

Once the bubble of a reality TV show bursts, life can get very interesting for its contestants.

Some reality 'stars' happily retreat back to their old lives, while others attempt to carve out a little more time in the limelight.

So as the couples from the second season of Married at First Sight NZ emerge from their bubble and begin to navigate life post-show, we look at what some of New Zealand's other reality stars did after finding fame on the telly.

Jordan Mauger

Following his tumultuous experience on The Bachelor NZ, you'd have thought Jordan Mauger would've run screaming from any future reality TV franchise opportunities.

But after being roasted by much of the nation for dumping Fleur Verhoeven almost immediately after their season of the dating contest finished, Mauger eventually went on to participate in The Bachelor Winter Games, a peculiar Bachelor/Winter Olympics hybrid.

He fell fast for Bachelor USA contestant Bibiana Julian on the new show. Their fling was over just as quickly.

But at least Mauger got to rock some stubbies on American TV.

Obviously a sucker for punishment, Mauger then agreed to appear on another Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise.

He and fellow contestant Jacqueline Trumbull cosied up once filming wrapped on the show and hit Mauger's beloved Burning Man Festival together.

Their fling lasted less than two months.

View this post on Instagram Jordan and me at the “Olympics”! #burningman #burningman2018 @jord_abroad A post shared by Jacqueline Trumbull (@trumbullina) on Sep 10, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Ben Lummis

Back in 2004, Ben Lummis was a big deal.

After winning the first season of NZ Idol, he went on to release They Can't Take That Away, the nation's biggest-selling single of the year.

But his singing career went very quickly downhill, with record label Sony BMG letting him go within just a few months.

Since that dizzying time in the limelight, Lummis has married, had four children and moved from Auckland to Cambridge.

Now 40 years old, Lummis earns a crust as the manager of a gym in Te Awamutu, however he still regularly sings and released another single late last year...

Chrystal Chenery

Chrystal Chenery was a fan favourite from the first season of The Bachelor NZ and she quickly capitalised on that popularity with a star turn in the rebooted Dancing With The Stars on Three.

Blowing everyone's minds with her fancy footwork on the dancefloor, Chenery finished runner-up on the show, but found her achievement overshadowed by radio host Dominic Harvey posting a screenshot of her crotch on social media during the final.

Chenery then found love with real estate agent Ricky Cave. The couple were together for around 18 months before they split and became embroiled in a custody battle over their beloved French bulldog, Bruce-Lee.

Brokenhearted, Chenery headed across the Tasman and now spends her days on the Gold Coast with the new love of her life, another French bulldog by the name of Julia Roberts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@julia_roberts__thefrenchie) on Sep 6, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

Harry Jowsey and Kristian Barbarich

He might have grown up in Australia, but Harry Jowsey has been busy building his profile on this side of the Tasman ever since he won the first season of Heartbreak Island alongside former flame, Georgia Bryers.

Jowsey has been running with a Heartbreak Island brat pack of sorts since meeting them all on the show, but his bromance with fellow contestant Kristian Barbarich has blossomed into a business venture.

The two hopeful entrepreneurs have been working on their own brand of sunglasses, which is finally due to launch within the week.

Weiting Shyu

Fellow Heartbreak Island contestant Weiting Shyu has been working hard on her social media influencer game ever since filming on the TVNZ show wrapped.

She's promoted treat boxes and gym memberships, food delivery services and budget clothing lines, and is currently enjoying the holiday of all holidays in the US and the Bahamas with fellow Heartbreaker, Kelsey Odell.

In other words, she's busy being 23 and living the dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📍Bahamas 〰️ Weiting (@weitingashley) on Oct 24, 2018 at 8:00pm PDT

Naz Khanjani

What hasn't Naz Khanjani done since coming to the nation's attention during the second season of The Bachelor NZ?

She has battered Paul Henry's daughter, Bella, in the boxing ring for a charity bout, embarked on some bodybuilding competitions, endured a couple of bitter breakups, completed an unfairly brief stint on Dancing With The Stars and launched her own website.

Most recently, Khanjani told Spy she is happily making lattes at a Parnell cafe while working on getting her own reality show, Life of Naz, off the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazanin (NAZ) Khanjani (@nazzfitness) on Oct 15, 2018 at 11:40pm PDT

But while many of New Zealand's reality TV stars spend their days promoting protein powder or some such, there are a handful who have turned their 15 minutes of fame into much, much more...

For example, after impressing the judges and the public with their skills on The Block NZ, Alex and Corban Walls used their combined talents to launch a chain of homewares stores.

The First Bachelorette of New Zealand, Matilda Rice, has carved out a very successful career via her phenomenal social media following, with more brand ambassadorships than you can shake a stick at.

And, of course, there is Nadia Lim.

Soon after she claimed the MasterChef NZ crown in 2011, Lim and her husband, Carlos Bagrie, put their heads together with a few of New Zealand's brightest business minds and co-founded My Food Bag – the food delivery company that is now a multi-million dollar empire.