NZ's most festive (and grinchiest) stars

'Tis the season to be jolly!

Whether it's dressing their pets up as elves, picking out giant Christmas trees or dusting off their loud and proud festive jumpers, New Zealand's stars have (for the most part) been getting into the Christmas spirit of late.

We check out the celebs most enthusiastic about the upcoming holidays - and the various grinchy co-workers they've encountered along the way.

Toni Street

Is there anybody who loves Christmas more than Toni Street?

The Hits presenter has always embraced everything the festive season brings, famously dressing her entire family up in matching Christmas onesies last year.

We don't know if the same thing is planned for this year, but judging by her Instagram snaps, she was already dressing her baby boy Lachie up in Santa hats by early November!

Jack Tame

Another broadcaster known to get a bit excited around Christmas time is Breakfast presenter, Jack Tame.

He's especially fond of his personal advent calendar jumper that counts down the number of days until Christmas, wearing it on air for most of December last year.

This year, Tame told viewers TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie, had vetoed his beloved jumper from being worn on the programme - but said he planned to meet with the big boss and ask him to "stop being a miserable Christmas grinch".

We imagine Tame must have been a little more diplomatic when the meeting rolled around, because his boss eventually relented to the Christmas jumper going on air.

And Tame's co-host, Hayley Holt, looked thrilled about it.

Hilary Barry

Is it written in TVNZ's contracts that presenters must be super enthusiastic about Christmas?

Because Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry is also a big fan of the silly season and she's carried that over to her place of work.

With co-host Jeremy Wells against the idea of any Christmas decorations on set, Barry has enthusiastically piled them on to her half of the Seven Sharp desk – with more creeping in each evening.

Last night saw the addition of "snowing" lamp posts and a couple of Nordic gnomes into the mix.

"[I'm] quietly hoping this tips Jeremy Wells over the edge," Barry wrote on Instagram.

Aziz Al-Sa'afin

Meanwhile, over at Three, The AM Show's social media presenter Aziz Al-Sa'afin was transformed into The Grinch on air a few weeks ago.

The likeness was so uncanny, we think Al-Sa'afin would have a great career in stealing Christmas should his TV gig not pan out.

A post shared by The AM Show (@theamshownz) on Nov 27, 2018 at 11:32pm PST

Angel Renall

This year has seen MAFS NZ star Angel Renall putting her fur baby through her Christmas paces, with French Bulldog Cashew given several festive outfits to wear.

Cashew certainly makes for a happy wee elf, no?

She takes elf duty business verrrrrrrrrrry seriously 😂🎁🎄 A post shared by Angel Star (@angelstarheron) on Dec 3, 2018 at 5:32pm PST

Nadia Lim

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim is another famous fan of Christmas, but it looks like she and husband Carlos Bagrie may have got a little carried away when it came to picking out their Christmas tree this year.

"Our lounge just halved in size," Lim wrote on Instagram as her husband posed next to the monster tree.

Our lounge just halved in size🎄😳.... And so did Carlos!😆 A post shared by Nadia Lim (@nadialimcooks) on Dec 1, 2018 at 2:51pm PST

David Farrier

Speaking of Christmas trees, Dark Tourist star David Farrier has been picking one out in New York this week, where he apparently managed to haggle the price of it down by 5%.

And he looks pretty pleased with his bargain – even if he is about to get hit by a car...