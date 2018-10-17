NZ is Backstreet Boy's 'favourite place in the world'

We absolutely love the Backstreet Boys … and it turns out they love us just as much too!

BSB heartthrob Howie Dorough caught up with The Hits hosts Laura McGoldrick and Sam Wallace last week, and revealed that he had such an amazing time performing in New Zealand last time that he's making sure it’s a stop on the group's next world tour.

"We’re getting ready to put a big world tour together next year," Howie told Laura and Sam, saying that Aotearoa is definitely being included.

"You guys are my favourite place in the world," Howie explained. "I fell in love when we went to Auckland, it’s no joke."

"I’m an [adventurous] person and the fact that you guys are the adventure capital – and I had the chance to do some amazing things ... skydiving, bungee jumping ...I can’t wait to come back!"

You heard it here first, the Backstreet Boys are coming back to New Zealand and we cannot wait to see them.

This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.