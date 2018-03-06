No Instagram sham for these Kiwi stars

In the heavily edited world of Instagram, candid moments from celebrities' lives have become a rare thing indeed.

If stars' beautiful social media posts are to be believed, life is just one long series of holiday cocktails and glamorous parties.

But for every celeb posing next to the pool in the perfect 'plandid' snap, there's another star who dares to share a little of life's more 'real' moments.

We give you the Kiwi stars who aren't here for the Instagram sham.

Nadine Higgins

Celebrities love a good workout selfie.

Usually with plenty of taut skin on display, it's almost enough to motivate the gym-averse amongst us to squeeze in a workout or two. (Almost.)

But not many stars are snapping workout selfies in their giant granny pants like broadcaster Nadine Higgins.

The former Breakfast host this week showed up to the gym without her pants and promptly decided to workout in her underwear.

Sharing the evidence on Instagram she wrote: "I worked out in Bridget Jones knickers today. Yep, legit did a session in my kinda see-through sucky-inny UNDIES ... cos I forgot my gym pants. I feel like maybe this is the universe telling to me get the hell over my hang-ups, no?!"

A post shared by Nadine Higgins (@nadinehiggins.nz) on Sep 3, 2018 at 10:59pm PDT

Josh Thomson

Who doesn't love a celeb showing off their fresh new 'do on Instagram after a trip to the salon, right?

Well, comedian Josh Thomson took that to a whole new level when he returned to The Project last month.

Challenged to get his hair straightened as part of the show's 'Beauty Week' segment that particular night, Thomson was only too happy to display the results on Instagram.

#hairgoals

Got my hair straightened for @theproject_nz A post shared by Josh Thomson (@joshthomsonz) on Aug 23, 2018 at 12:38am PDT

Sharyn Casey

Television presenter and Gogglebox narrator Sharyn Casey has always been very open with her Instagram fans about whatever struggles she might be facing in life on any given day.

Recently, those struggles have often related to adjusting to life as a working mum, following the birth of her son, Tyson, at the beginning of the year.

While some of those struggles have been very tough, others are much more amusing – such as getting wedged on a playground slide while on mum duty... Doh!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharyn Casey 💜 (@sharyncasey) on Aug 25, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT

Sam Neill

Sam Neill has acted in some of the biggest films and TV shows in New Zealand (and the world) and keeps himself busy with his own Central Otago vineyard when he's not on set.

Yet, his Instagram largely consists of comedic snaps with a menagerie of animals.

And we love it.

Grace Palmer

Former Shortland Street star Grace Palmer has had her fair share of glamorous photo ops, what with her first Hollywood movie role this year, and splitting her time between Los Angeles and New Zealand.

But what fans love most about Palmer is the fact she has zero qualms about looking very silly on the 'gram.

Zero.

View this post on Instagram IMG Models Worldwide #BelieveInYourself A post shared by Grace Palmer (@gracemmpalmer) on May 21, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT

Rose Matafeo

Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo is well and truly on the cusp of big things after winning the prestigious Best Comedy Show award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last month.

She almost immediately sold out 12 nights of her Horndog show in London following the award and has been given the opportunity to create an online comedy series for Britain's Channel 4.

But don't expect Matafeo to go changing too much – we're sure she'll always be that person who manages to get a Creme Egg hangover, no matter what fame throws her way.