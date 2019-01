Nicki Minaj rocks Kiwi's designs

Kiwi artist Pippi Nola is celebrating this week after hip-hop star Nicki Minaj rocked her designer tee on social media this week.

Minaj is performing in New Zealand this week as part of Aucklandโ€™s FOMO festival and has been spotted wearing Nolanโ€™s lime green t-shirt on Instagram.

Pippi posted about the star wearing her design saying:

@nickiminaj wearing the t-shirt I designed for @baby_____angel !!!! Gonna be printing these in Nz soon watch this space ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ๐ŸŒˆ #2019#nzsuccessstory #freshrecognisesfresh@aaaaaanhell ๐Ÿ’ฆ๐Ÿ’ฆ๐Ÿ’ฆ๐Ÿ’“๐Ÿ’“๐Ÿ’“๐Ÿ’“๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽต๐ŸŽต๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿšจ๐Ÿšจ๐Ÿšจ๐Ÿšจ

Fans of Pippiโ€™s work have been hugely supportive and shocked.

โ€œDude no way are u kidding?!!!?? Thatโ€™s f**king insane,โ€ says one.

โ€œSo incredible angel!!!!โ€

โ€œSo happy 4 u so cool!! I can't stop coming back to this post.โ€

The t-shirt design is called the Baby Angel Pure Innocence Baby Tee and is available at Opening Ceremony.

The description on the website says, โ€œthe Pure Innocence tee from Baby Angel features a graffiti-style illustration from Pippi Nola on the centre front of a bright green, shrunken cotton tee.โ€

Minaj also posted herself wearing the tee twice on Instagram with the captions, โ€œThe Pinkprintโ€ and โ€œSleezeโ€.