Nicki Minaj rocks Kiwi's designs

Kiwi artist Pippi Nola is celebrating this week after hip-hop star Nicki Minaj rocked her designer tee on social media this week.

Minaj is performing in New Zealand this week as part of Auckland’s FOMO festival and has been spotted wearing Nolan’s lime green t-shirt on Instagram.

Pippi posted about the star wearing her design saying:

@nickiminaj wearing the t-shirt I designed for @baby_____angel !!!! Gonna be printing these in Nz soon watch this space 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 #2019#nzsuccessstory #freshrecognisesfresh@aaaaaanhell 💦💦💦💓💓💓💓🎵🎵🎵🔥🔥🔥🚨🚨🚨🚨

Fans of Pippi’s work have been hugely supportive and shocked.

“Dude no way are u kidding?!!!?? That’s f**king insane,” says one.

“So incredible angel!!!!”

“So happy 4 u so cool!! I can't stop coming back to this post.”

The t-shirt design is called the Baby Angel Pure Innocence Baby Tee and is available at Opening Ceremony.

The description on the website says, “the Pure Innocence tee from Baby Angel features a graffiti-style illustration from Pippi Nola on the centre front of a bright green, shrunken cotton tee.”

Minaj also posted herself wearing the tee twice on Instagram with the captions, “The Pinkprint” and “Sleeze”.