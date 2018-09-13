New York newspaper pinch Kiwi comedian’s Beatles joke

It was a story that left itself wide open to puns, but one Kiwi comedian has really hit the nail on the head.

Twitter exploded yesterday after Paul McCartney revealed he and fellow Beatle John Lennon once masturbated with three other people.

The puns flowed in thick and fast with a bounty of the inevitable “come together” jokes flooding social media.

It was Kiwi comedian Melanie Bracewell who really stuck gold though, with her “Beatles? More like Beat my Meatles” tweet.

I've thought about the Paul McCartney and John Lennon thing all morning and here's the only take my brain will let me produce... Beatles? More like Beat my Meatles — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) 12 September 2018

So good was it in fact, that it wound up on the front page of the New York Post.

Today's cover: They got off with a little help from their friends 🤭https://t.co/CqShq79Hc5 pic.twitter.com/Zqx9fSSxY7 — New York Post (@nypost) 12 September 2018

Coincidence? We think not, and neither does Bracewell whose twitter research found that she was the first to tweet that line.

I searched twitter to make sure I was the first to tweet it about this story, wild stuff — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) 12 September 2018

Bravo Mel, bravo.