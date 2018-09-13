New York newspaper pinch Kiwi comedian’s Beatles joke

Thursday, 13 September 2018, 10:01AM
The raunchy story about Paul McCartney and John Lennon has caused quite a stir. Photo / Getty Images
It was a story that left itself wide open to puns, but one Kiwi comedian has really hit the nail on the head.

Twitter exploded yesterday after Paul McCartney revealed he and fellow Beatle John Lennon once masturbated with three other people.

The puns flowed in thick and fast with a bounty of the inevitable “come together” jokes flooding social media.

It was Kiwi comedian Melanie Bracewell who really stuck gold though, with her “Beatles? More like Beat my Meatles” tweet.

So good was it in fact, that it wound up on the front page of the New York Post.

Coincidence? We think not, and neither does Bracewell whose twitter research found that she was the first to tweet that line.

Bravo Mel, bravo.

