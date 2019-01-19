Need some heatwave survival tips? Ask Anika Moa

If you're struggling to keep cool in the heatwave currently blanketing New Zealand, Anika Moa might just have some tips to keep you covered.

The Kiwi star is not only struggling with the heat, she's doing it while 34 weeks pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Moa showcased all the ways she's coping - including simply sitting directly in front of a fan wearing as little as possible.

As well as snacking on some fresh cherries, Moa then got into a blow-up pool to cool off and is captured on video singing: "Mama's in paradise!"

She captioned it: "Gonna read my book and chill the f*** out!"

She also said what we were all thinking, looking up at the sky and saying: "F*** you Auckland hot heat".

Unfortunately, her last tip is one she can't even indulge in - the expecting mum wrote: "All I need is a beer", but as she can't drink she followed it up with "FML".

We hope you're still managing to keep cool and relaxed, Anika!

In the meantime, we're off to find a blow-up pool.