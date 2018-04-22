Naz swaps limelight for lattes in new job

Parnell has a new star barista in Nazanin Khanjani.

The former Bachelorette is balancing her media life with making lattes at La La cafe.

“I love working at La La and for people to meet the real me,” Khanjani tells Spy. “It’s a nice break for how people see me through social media and meeting friendly people on a personal level.

“I am still flat-tack working on my website. Expect a few heart-felt blogs, as well as some telling it ‘how it is’. Juggling that with La La keeps things real and fresh.”

Khanjani says she is close to signing with a production company for her own reality show Life of Naz.

“I am also juggling meetings with sponsors.”

Perhaps would-be investors should pop in for coffee. She has become quite the dab hand at coffee-art — and if you’re lucky you might get the “Naz design” symbol in your coffee froth.

“I get asked to sign people’s napkins and I do a lot of selfies with people too. It’s really lovely interaction — and I make a good coffee.”