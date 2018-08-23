Naz launches own reality TV show

She’s already appeared on The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars but it seems Nazanin Khanjani isn’t ready to give up the spotlight just yet.

At the launch of her new website, www.naz.co.nz, the Bachelor season 2 runner up announced she will be starring in her own reality TV show.

“I am officially going to have my own reality TV show which is The Life of Naz and I think it’s going to shake New Zealand,” she declared.

Naz shared the news in a video on her YouTube channel and with her Instagram followers.

It’s unclear who is actually making the show for her or where and when it will air – but that hasn’t stopped Naz hustling for sponsors.

Today she put a callout on her Instagram stories for sponsors who want to jump on board the Life of Naz.