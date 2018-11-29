Move the dial: Why more Kiwis are listening to Coast

It’s official: Kiwis love a classic throwback banger, with Coast becoming the most popular music station in the country with listeners aged 30-plus.

The station, which was once strictly the preserve of Gold Card holders, continues to draw in younger listeners with its popular playlist of classic hits and a line up of new hosts.

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby teamed up with Jason Reeves to host the Coast breakfast in 2018, with the pair becoming a firm favourite in Auckland, where they have climbed the ranks to become the third most popular breakfast show, behind the Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB and Mai FM.

Next year, Mel Homer will join the Coast family, joining Jason Tikao in the afternoons on Coast Drive.

The results from the latest commercial radio survey by GfK have come as an early Christmas gift for some of New Zealand’s favourite radio hosts, including ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan who are officially the country’s number one breakfast show with millennial listeners.

In other radio news, Mediaworks today announced Jay Reeve will team up with Duncan Heyde to host The Rock drive show in 2019, while TVNZ newsreader Peter Williams will turn his hand – and voice – to talk radio, on Magic Talk.