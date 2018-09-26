Millennial issues: Why you shouldn’t have a dating ‘type’

If you are still in the dating game – good luck to you. It’s a tough old world out there trying to find your Mr. or Mrs. Perfect.

Perhaps maybe you are closing down a few options because of the ‘type’ of people you are attracted to?

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor discuss the pros and cons of the dating world including why you shouldn’t have a ‘type’ of person you normally date.

An anonymous listener messaged the Girls On Top for some honest advice:

“As a 30 -year-old eternally single gal a lot of the topics really resonate. I was just wondering about having a type. I have built up in my head what I want my dream man to look like and be like which isn’t doing me any favours. Am I just being fussy or is it ok to know what I like and not want to settle for less?”

So, the trio tackled the issue head-on.

“When she says am I being fussy, there is nothing that grates me more than when people go ‘why are you still single? Are you still fussy?’ You know what – jog on mate. I have got standards,” says Brodie.

“That is exactly how I feel too. I hate it when people say, ‘oh you are just picky’, but yes there is 100 percent such thing as a ‘type’” says Caitlin. “I think I have a type, and then I meet a guy and then I think oh maybe I don’t have a type?”

Gracie then defines the meaning of a ‘type’ as: “A person to whom one should be sexually attracted or romantically inclined.”

“Studies have shown that you are likely to be attracted to a person who looks similar to someone you have had positive memories with – and it can stem back to your childhood,” explains Gracie.

“That makes so much sense! Like if you go out with someone in a certain profession and they muck you around really badly, you probably wouldn’t want to go back to that profession,” says Caitlin.

“It’s interesting because I think in your own mind, you have a type. But it’s not until you start seeing people that you iron out what is actually not important, so if you asked me 5-10 years ago what my type was, it’s Sonny Bill or Shaun Johnson, sort of insert-hot-sportsman-here kind of guy,” says Brodie.

“But the thing I figured out was probably the last guy I dated .… he was super-hot and delicious but after a few dates, it became apparent to me that he didn’t intellectually stimulate me enough – and I am not saying he is too dumb. But it became apparent to me is that an important type that I go for is someone that enjoys talking about world issues, politics, sport and can engage… because I am a talker and having a really robust conversation with someone is important to me,” says Brodie.

“Maybe instead of looks, we should be thinking personality, humour, likes to hang out with his mum… you know stuff like that?” says Caitlin.

