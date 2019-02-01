Millennial issues: When is it ok to have a 'friend-tervention?'

We all have that one friend who maybe pushes the boat out too far every weekend or has a worrying obsession with cleaning or gym classes.

Even though you love them to bits, deep down you are quite worried about if they are actually okay or how to approach and help the situation.

This week on Girls On Top, Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of how they’ve handled the tricky situation of an intervention with a friend, a.k.a, a ‘friend-tervention’.

They tackled a listener question about a friend having a possible eating disorder and how to approach the subject.

“If there is any close concern with a friend, it can be really hard to bring it up,” says Brodie.

“You literally have no idea how they will react (when you confront them), they will either ignore the advice or they will break down and ask for help or they will get really upset with you and just ditch or get rid of you,” says Caitlin

“I have been in a similar situation (with a friend) and I actually decided to approach her family member instead… Just to see if they had also noticed it as well,” says Gracie

“But you have to be careful… you don’t want to feel like you are ganging up on her either.”

“I can think of a few bust-ups I have had over time where I have tacked something head on and it hasn’t gone well,” admits Brodie.

“It’s not just a food thing, it could be alcohol, it could be that they’re with a bad person… a lot of the time people don’t want to admit that they are in the wrong or could be dangerous (for them),” says Caitlin.

"It's all in the way you should talk to them, always start with an open-ended question like, 'How are you?' first," says Brodie.

"Definitely, don't use any humour when you talk to them, don't be like 'eat more pies' or make fun of them," says Gracie.

All three agreed that professional advice is always needed and gave out helplines:

EDANZ: Eating Disorder Association NZ, 0800 2 EDANZ and Healthline: 0800 611 116

Listen to the full Girls on Top chat below!

Other topics include how to get over having a sh*tty week and how to try and keep your independence in a new relationship.