Millennial Issues: Is this the end of influencers?

Do you ever feel sick and tired of scrolling through a bunch of ‘influencers’ that you used to love (and respect) and now they just feed you a copious amount of sponsored ads?

Full of detox teas, face serums and zero per cent alcohol replacers? Yeah, well you are not alone.

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of why they are sick of their social media feeds and this new trend of uninspirational ‘influencers.’

The trio tackled the issue head-on and Gracie opened the floor with a general feeling the group has about social media today.

“We have all been sitting on our phone scrolling all winter seeing all these hot babes in Europe living it up and it’s made all three of us want to have a (social media) detoxification. We just need a bloody break from it all… we have a lot of influencers pushing stuff (products) down on us that we don’t want to be influenced by it anymore.”

“I mean in my household, we used to mute the ads (on TV), but with social media, it’s just like streaming through ads at the moment,” adds Brodie.

"I mean not just in NZ, but also in Australia you'll have really hardcore influencers that get all of this free stuff every day and they are promoting all of it all at once. So you have a girl try one pair of tights then the next five minutes she has on another pair of tights and she says she loves them even more than the first pair and they are completely opposing brands and you’re like ‘who do I trust?’”

ZM producer Caitlin admits that she unfollows influencers she doesn’t respect anymore.

“But I guess all these people are making a living.. so it’s like where is the fine line of like maybe we just need to start unfollowing them. If you are looking through someone’s story and you are not actually personally getting anything (good) from it and you are just sitting there and it’s dulling you and you look at it and it makes you angry… like,'why to follow them?' I think."

"I unfollow people and then I go ‘oh, I wonder what they are doing’ and then I will go back and have a look just to see what they are doing on their stories because it’s a little bit of an addiction. It comes down to when you tell yourself, enough is enough and then to cleanse yourself from these types of people."

Listen to the full episode below! Girls On Top talk about making your bank account look less sad, and why having a ‘bikini body’ is bullsh*t.