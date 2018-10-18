Millennial Issues: Is drunk texting ever ok?

Have you ever woken up to a half-eaten burger on your pillow and a foggy memory of dropping in low to a Flo Rida song just hours before?



Then you roll over to an almost dead phone on your bedside table and start scrolling through your sent messages and yell “WTF was I thinking texting **insert ex-boyfriend or current crush’s name here** ?!”

Well, you are not alone.

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor open up about their own drunken texting antics.

ZM producer Caitlin opened the floor with a full disclosure about how she drunk texts most weekends.

“The punish of drunk texting happens to me every single weekend. It's just so embarrassing. Like what in your right mind thinks it’s ok to have a few drinks and then think ‘oh yeah he will want to hear from me at 1am in the morning’ … it’s so dumb and I am not even trying to achieve anything.

“I honestly think it’s just an attention thing and I think I allow myself to do it when I am drunk, and I have an excuse because I am not sober…. But then the next day it just creates so much more hangxiety,” says Caitlin.

Brodie agrees drunk texting occurs because you feel more confident in that moment.

“I am wondering if it’s because you have confidence like ‘I have my hair done, I have my lippy on, I am hot, I am horny and I am going to send a message… and you are in the club and Usher is playing and you are like, ‘rightio, it’s time’ and then you wake up in the morning and in the cold light of day you actually want to hurl your phone out the window, never to be seen again.”

Brodie then offers some sound advice about being able to delete the evidence (via Instagram DM – direct message).

“Did you know you can actually unsend a DM? All you have to do is hold your finger for an extended period of time on the message then the option pops up to unsend it. I have tested it and it disappears.”

Gracie then shared a story about an annoying ex-girlfriend of one of a former boyfriend, who would consistently keep ringing him.

“There was this one girl who just would not leave him alone, she would try to booty call him in the middle of the night and I would be right next to him in bed. He would have about 8 missed calls so I got him to pass the phone over and I picked up and said ‘hi, (insert name here), um, he’s here with me… do not ring again.’”

“My advice is don’t do that if you know (they have a girlfriend) just please bugger off, haha,” says Gracie.

Listen to the full episode below! Girls On Top also talk about the importance of keeping active and beauty and wellbeing tips and tricks.