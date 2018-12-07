Millennial issues: How to survive your work Christmas party

Silly season is well and truly underway and with Christmas just around the corner, it means businesses are winding down for the year and celebrating with boozy parties.

Surviving this time of the year can be a daunting prospect, and it’s exhausting business trying to keep up. But, you’re not alone.

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of how they’ve endured their Christmas parties and preparation towards the big Merry day.



“I have literally been on a 5-day bender and have been drinking pretty hard every day at the moment,” admits Caitlin.

“Yeah you can’t really stop (at this time of the year) and you just need to push on,” says Gracie.

"The methodology I have adopted this year is the ‘F*** it it’s Christmas’ and basically what it is, is that on a Monday, if someone asks if you want a gin and you think, ‘oh, but it’s Monday’ ... you go 'TRUCK IT! It’s Christmas!' So it’s just one of those things you can apply now up until Christmas day, and let it seep out into the New Year, and then from there you can say ‘right, I’m a new person and I am going to start again’.

“It’s a bloody busy time of the year and you just need to do what you gotta do to get through,” agrees Caitlin.

Work Christmas parties also bring on their own form of social anxiety.

“A close friend of mine at a Christmas work party said to me ‘I know that I drink and then I get worried that I will say something I shouldn’t and I will wake up in the morning worrying what I have said to the boss or the new person at work,” says Caitlin.

However, Brodie and Gracie agree that it’s an excellent time to spend with your colleagues out of the office.

“I think the Christmas work party is the one time where you have permission to cut loose, within the boundaries. No stealing cars or what not, but you are allowed to have fun around your workmates and to have a good time,” says Brodie.

“Everyone comes back in on the Monday quite sheepish with gossip like ‘Dennis from IT was crumping Sharon from accounts and it was so good.’ All sorts of things happen (at the party). You will get hanxiety, you just have to accept it is what it is and embrace it. If you go in overthinking it, it will go wrong.”

Brodie’s final words of advice are “I always used to corner the boss (at work parties). Don’t corner the boss.”

“I mean you spend around eight hours a day every day with these people in a very sober environment so when you get liquored up a bit, something is bound to happen,” says Gracie.



