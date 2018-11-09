Millennial issues: How to recover when he’s just not that into you

We all know the 2009 movie He’s Just Not That Into You, but how on earth do you actually get over modern-day heartbreak?

These days it’s bloody hard to trust the Kiwi dating scene when you are constantly ghosted and feel down in the dumps over being led astray by many, many males.



Thankfully, you are not alone.

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of how they’ve overcome modern day heartbreak.

Answering a listener question about how to “get over a guy when you still like him and he still wants to just be friends…” the trio tackled the issue head-on.



Gracie opened the floor saying: “I am just going to dive in and say you should definitely not keep in touch with them. They have told you that they are not interested, and even though you really like them, at the end of the day, YOU are your number one and you don’t want to be dragged along as their friend and then they ghost you when they find their next victim. I would also delete their number.”



“It comes back to the whole rejection thing, no one likes rejection,” adds Caitlin.



“But unfortunately that just happens and to heal yourself, you have to let yourself mourn and be sad about it and be angry but to try and heal yourself as quickly as possible… you need to evacuate the situation.”



“I think guys should just text you (after dating you) and say ‘hey really nice for the date, really nice to meet you, the end’ kind of thing, and not lead girls on”, says Brodie.



“It does get better (over time),” says Gracie.



“You will think about him every day, every hour, and then all of sudden you will think about him every three days… then once a week, then maybe once a month and then he will pop up on your Facebook page and he’s fricken engaged or something haha!”



Listen to the full episode below! Girls On Top talk about the Spice Girls reunion and making and achieving your goals.