Millennial issues: How to make friends as an adult

Have you ever moved away to a different city or country and have found yourself alone and pretty much friendless nearing your late 20s and 30s?

These days it can be bloody hard to connect with likeminded ladies or lads and it takes constant upkeep and time to grow new friendships.



Thankfully, you are not alone.

This week on Girls On Top Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of how they’ve overcome modern day friend-making as an adult.



“I would say it’s a good idea to make an effort with your work friends,” says Gracie.

“But also, because at the moment I am in a relationship I found that I have started to date the girlfriends of the boyfriends in the friend group. It is sort of an already established crew. It can be cool, but you might find you don’t have similar interests and they also might already be so tight that it’s hard to penetrate the group, I find that pretty hard.”



“I actually make friends really easily,” says Catlin. “I am lucky with my job because the people I work with are really sociable.”

“I have also made friends from going out in town and then the next day I would actually try and nurture that and message them and say ‘hey lets go out for a coffee’. It’s just about taking that next step to becoming friends,” says Caitlin.

“I almost think that if you meet someone randomly and you really enjoy their company I think there is a mentality there where they are going to think ‘go away dick’ or ‘stage 5 clinger’ as if it was a relationship with someone you liked and you think to yourself ‘oh god, I’m going to be a try hard’ and I think that stigma should go,” adds Brodie.

The three all agree that by going to a fitness class or work drinks has helped bond new adult friendships.



Listen to the full Girls On Top episode below!