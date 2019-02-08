Millennial issues: How to get over someone you still love

We have all been fed different information from friends, family and colleagues about how to get over that one ex-boyfriend or girlfriend that you still have strong feelings for.

This week on Girls On Top, Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of how to let your broken heart mend by moving on from a silly ex.

While answering a listener question about how a girl needs advice about moving on from her ex-boyfriend who she works with and sees every day. She still loves him, but he doesn’t want to be with her anymore.

“I think it’s better to know now than two years down the track,” says Caitlin.

“She needs to accept that it’s over, there’s no chance of getting back together. It’s all about the next process is getting over him is to actually accept that there is no chance that you are going to get back with him,” says Brodie.

“I know this is not very nice, but maybe she should try and start to see the bad things about him (to help her move on),” suggests Caitlin.

Brodie and Gracie both disagree.

“I think that is just focussing negative energy and wasting time thinking about him. The time you want to be spending is NOT on him,” says Brodie.

“We don’t need to beat around the bush and say it’s easy, it’s very hard for the fact that she works with him but she needs to pick some things to do and go out and celebrate herself. She needs to make time with friends, they should be rallying around her she needs to go find something that makes her happy.”

“Definitely book a holiday and focus on other things. If she still likes her job- cool, she should stay. But if not, maybe she should also look for other employment elsewhere because you don’t want to have to see him every day, that is too hard,” says Gracie.

“And definitely don’t watch Gilmore Girls (when you are going through a breakup). Maybe try something like about serial killers!” says Caitlin.

Listen to the full Girls On Top episode below: