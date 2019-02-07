Millennial issues: How many times a week do you have sex

We have all been fed different information from friends, family and colleagues about how to better prioritize your life - whether it be how often to change your sheets, clean your gutters or when to have sex with your significant other.

This week on Girls On Top, Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor get down to the nitty-gritty of how they stay on top of their work, weekly tasks and of course, intimacy.

“You need to know that sex is very important in a relationship… we all need to remember that. I think it is a gross generalization, but I think it’s one of the main reasons men cheat on their partners, wives, whatever is because the sex has stopped. And I know that is a generalisation but I have actually seen that kind of stuff first hand and it’s a thing,” says Brodie.

“On a typical work night I normally try and get to bed at around 8.30 and try and watch something (on the laptop) and chill and maybe have a bit of sex,” says Gracie.

Caitlin (who is in a new relationship) asks, “How often do have sex?”

“I reckon probably around 4-5 times a week at the moment. The thing is though, is that I start work a lot earlier that he does, and I really like morning sex and it’s just a bit too early during the week… so the weekends are fun,” says Gracie who is currently in a four and a half year relationship.

Girls On Top also offered other daily and weekly routine tips including putting one day aside to “sort all your admin,” also being on top of food prep for breakfasts and laying out your outfits for the next day, the night before.

They also tackled a listener question about how to get over an ex-boyfriend that you still love.

