Millennial afflictions: Are you suffering hanxiety?

It’s Friday, so it’s time to let your hair down and get amongst some after work drinks at your local – but if that normally leaves you with a very sore head and questionable memories from the night before… you are not alone.

This week on Girls On Top, Brodie Kane, Caitlin Marett and Gracie Taylor discuss the intense feelings of regret and anxiety after a big night on the booze.

Caitlin celebrated her 28th birthday over the past weekend and had a cautionary tale to tell.

“A few of friends get it too so I need some advice on how to get over it because it can become quite a big deal for me… it’s called hangxiety, it’s the after-drinking anxiety you get.”

“It’s an actual legitimate condition that we all suffer from,” Brodie assures Caitlin.

“It’s ABSOLUTELY normal!” says Gracie

“But like there are blanks in the night, and then like I ate so much food, I consumed so many drinks. My liver is dead. I had sleep paralysis on Sunday night and I was sleeping with my eyes open. It was a mess,” says Caitlin.

Brodie and Gracie gave her some words of encouragement to assure her she was not alone in suffering from hanxiety.

“Look, I am going to say that over the past three weekends I have fallen asleep in a taxi and the driver had to ring my mum, and then I did a power chuck at Prego which is my favourite restaurant. So you are not alone, there are so many of us out there that go out to have an amazing time, to celebrate… but it is very hard to not to beat yourself up about it the next day.”

“There’s no solution, but just try to quickly move on from it,” says Brodie.

“I normally eat dumplings and I had three pies on Sunday morning. I had a Guinness and steak one. A vegetable korma one and a sweet one,” says Gracie.

Brodie continues giving Caitlin sound advice.

“Don’t have a shower, just put your trackpants on and stay in your filth. Get UberEats twice a day and don’t leave your room.”

Listen to the full hanxiety chat below! As well as a conversation about Kiwi influencers and whether or not it’s a good idea to sext strangers.

