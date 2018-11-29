Mike McRoberts to join Dancing with the Stars NZ in 2019

Newshub presenter Mike McRoberts is set to add some sparkle to his life in 2019, when he hits the dance floor in a new season of Dancing with the Stars NZ, alongside Bachelor winner Matilda Rice.

The new season was announced as part of Mediaworks' 2019 lineup, which has been revealed today.

"I've loved dancing for as long as I can remember but I've never ever had any formal training so I'm actually feeling super excited about learning how to do it properly," said McRoberts.

"Some of the best things I've done in my life have seemed at the time like insurmountable challenges; reporting from conflicts around the globe, or some of the world's biggest natural disasters. Or even running marathons and competing in multi-sport events. Dancing with the Stars NZ feels like one of those challenges - but perhaps with a slightly more glamorous wardrobe."

Dai Henwood and Sharyn Casey will return as hosts of the reality competition series.

McRoberts follows in the footsteps of his Newshub colleague Samantha Hayes, who was crowned the winner of this year's season.

Following her win, Hayes said McRoberts had ruled out competing in the show.

"Mike has been pretty clear on the fact that he's not keen to do it, but I think we should start a campaign and try and convince him," she said.

"He would be amazing; he would be so good."

Samantha Hayes with Aaron Gilmore in Dancing With The Stars NZ. Photo / Three

Mediaworks has renewed a number of other reality series. The controversial social experiment series Married at First Sight NZ will return for a third season, as well as renovation show The Block NZ.

Grand Designs New Zealand will return, along with Gogglebox NZ, which debuted this year.

Three's current affairs shows will return, with The AM Show, Newshub and The Project set to continue.

In scripted television, Outrageous Fortune spinoff Westside will return for a fifth season, while a new crime series The Gulf, starring Kate Elliot, Ido Drent and Jeffrey Thomas, will debut in 2019.