Mike McRoberts just wants to 'have a little fun'

He doesn’t hit the dance floor until next year but Newshub’s prime anchor has already come under attack from his old TV3 boss Mark Jennings for taking part in Dancing with the Stars.



On his website Newsroom this week, Jennings derided the DWTS promo video where Mike McRoberts compares the challenge of competing in the show with operating in war zones, saying he is at his best when he is facing an insurmountable challenge.



Jennings says McRoberts knows he can’t win as Three would come under fire if another one of its stars comes out on top after Samantha Hayes won last season.



He also alludes to McRoberts not being able to go to war zones any more as it is too expensive and too dangerous for a small network to cover. Among other digs, he concludes the veteran broadcaster is doing it out of boredom.



McRoberts wasted no time in telling Spy what he thought of Jennings’ remarks.



“This time last year I was in Syria reporting live on the destruction brought by years of civil war and between now and then I’ve produced both Newshub’s Winter Games and the Commonwealth Games coverage, alongside my normal duties. Can’t a guy just have a little fun?”



Spy is betting the 52-year-old will prove more popular than Hayes on the show — providing he can dance.

And Jennings’ barbs will have competitive McRoberts hungrier than ever to win the popularity and dancing contest.



The big question is: how long before he goes shirtless to show off the toned body he seems so proud of?