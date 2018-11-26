Mel Homer moving to Coast Drive show

Mel Homer is leaving Mix radio, to co-host alongside Jason 'JT' Tikao on Coast's weekday Drive show.

Mel has hosted on Mix since it began as an Auckland-only station in 2014.

She has worked with JT for years, but this is their first time on air together and Mel is "really looking forward to joining JT on Drive".

“I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather work with than JT. I’ve got great stories I can’t wait to tell about him, I know where his skeletons are hidden!” she says.

JT adds: "It’s awesome to finally be able to work together. I’m only slightly concerned about the stories that might come up about the early years!”

The new Drive duo complete the Coast lineup, with Jason Reeves and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby on Breakfast, Lorna Subritzky on days and Nights with Rick Morin.

They'll be on air from Monday, January 14 and Mel's last show on Mix is on December 21.