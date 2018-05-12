Meet NZ’s next Victoria’s Secret model

She may only be 19-years-young but this Kiwi girl is making big waves in the international fashion industry.

New York based Maia Cotton has just been booked for her first Victoria’s Secret show and took to Instagram to celebrate.

“This is my face permanently for a little while!!! I am so ecstatic to say that I’ll be walking this years VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW!!”

“I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to cast, let alone confirm the show of a lifetime.”

She went on to thank all the people who helped her acheve her biggest goal.

“A big thank you to my amazing agents for all that you have done. I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ @alikavoussi@andreaplowright @thelionsny@62management and lastly to @ed_razek@10magazine @monica.mitro and @johndavidpfeiffer THANK YOU for making my dreams come true! I am on a cloud right now!!! 💖💖💖💖”

Cotton has been modelling since she was 14 and will join fellow Kiwis Stella Maxwell and Georgia Fowler on the Victoria’s Secret runway this year.

Congratulations Maia!