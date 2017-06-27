Meet NZ’s most famous cats

The old saying goes that that dogs have owners and cats have slaves, and we couldn’t agree more!

To celebrate International Cat Day today, we’ve collected the top Kiwi cats you should be following for maximum kitty enjoyment.

And of course, we can’t write this story without mentioning the former first cat Paddles, fur child of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford, who passed away last year. RIP.

Brian and Christine

These two stunning fluffers are owned by reality stars Art Green and Matilda Rice.

Brian and Christine came as a pair from a rescue shelter and are forever leaving their gorgeous white fur everywhere for the young couple to hoover up with their fancy Dyson vacuum.

They are “really tech savvy and ridiculously good at typing” and say that “Art and Matilda are obsessed with us, it’s annoying.”

Snickers the police cat

Senior Constable Snickers from Whangapāraoa Police is one top cat.

Named after the chocolate bar, he's the highest-ranked police cat in New Zealand (VERY impressive.)

He got his start in the police force after getting delivered to the station as a young kitten and is known for his ‘community policing’ approach.

"I am always on PAWtrol 24/7 and also assist the police with victims when they visit my station giving them cuddles. I am part of the SNAP squad (Sensitive New Age Police)," Snickers said in a Newshub interview earlier this year.

Ziggy and Bowie

These two British short haired cuties are owned by ZM host Clint Roberts and his wife Lucy, and hail from Auckland.

Bowie is the darker one and Ziggy is the lighter one. They claim that ‘density is their destiny.’

The cheeky pair can be caught hiding in washing baskets, lounging on decadent sofas or being super grumpy about everything.

Forever sad 😿 A post shared by Ziggy and Bowie (@ziggyandbowiethewondercats) on Mar 12, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Higgins

Higgins is a dashing British blue lad hailing from Central Auckland with a large following of 14.5k.

His luscious thick fur and melting caramel eyes are just a few of his handsome features.

He also claims he is an ornithologist (a bird expert) and a ‘pro snoozer.’

Higgin’s is often eyeing up his next adventure from the comfort of a soft rug or wrapped up in a snuggly blanket. #Purrito

Karen the cat

Karen the cat started with humble beginnings as the fur child of ZM breakfast host Carl Fletcher but these days, he’s a bona fide business cat. (Yes, although his name is Karen, he is, in fact, a male.)

Boasting 17.4k Instagram followers, he gets what he wants… which is lots of travel, fame and money.

At the moment Karen has a “purrrfect deal on accommodation” with booking.com.

He also loves a mid-week wine… don’t we all!

Midweek wines 😂🍷 A post shared by Kaz the Cat (@acatcalledkaren) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

One to watch: Uma Purrman

Uma Purrman is an up-and-comer to the kitty fame game.

At just 10 weeks old, Miss Purrman is fresh to social media but we think she’s got what it takes to reach the feline A-list.

Uma claims she is a ‘stunt woman’ and is ‘here to kick butt and lick butt’ but from what we can see - she mostly just likes treats and snoozin’. Cutie!

Check out SPY on Instagram for your latest Kiwi celebrity news.