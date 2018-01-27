Meet Mike McRoberts’ mystery woman

Mike McRoberts has been stepping out with a new woman — a year after his marriage broke down.

Last Wednesday the Newshub 6pm anchor attended the Chicago premiere at the Civic with Robyn Holdaway. In July the couple also attended the Anthology Lounge opening on K Rd and it’s understood they enjoyed some time away at the beach last summer.

Sources tell Spy that McRoberts, 52, and Holdaway, in her mid-20s, have been dating for some time.

In November last year, Spy reported the sad news that the media power couple of McRoberts and award-winning journalist Paula Penfold had split after more than 20 years of marriage.

McRoberts ran the Wellington marathon with Holdaway in June 2017.

It’s not just a love of running the pair have in common. Spy understands he and Holdaway share an interest in politics and global affairs.

Holdaway graduated from Victoria University in 2015.

Since then she has worked for consulting firm Allen + Clarke, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the United Nations Association of New Zealand.

McRoberts declined to comment on his new relationship.

The veteran journalist is an ambassador for the Tauranga International Marathon, which he is running in two weeks with fellow TIM ambassadors Viarni Bright and Tiki Taane.

Meanwhile, McRoberts’ colleague Amanda Gillies has also gone public with her relationship.

The AM Show host posted pictures from her Bali holiday with boyfriend, Newsroom co-editor Tim Murphy.

“Bali . . . so many lovely memories (with a love heart emoticon),” she wrote.