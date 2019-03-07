Max Key reveals John Key's new job

We haven't heard much from the former Prime Minister after his retirement, and now it seems he is enjoying his days relaxing with family and holidaying with son, Max.

Taking to Instagram this week, the cheeky 23-year-old posted a number of photos revealing John's new pastime – helping take photos of Max for social media.

"The most common question I get asked these days by people is "what is your old man doing now that he's retired from politics". Hopefully, this answers that @johnkeydoingstuff" says Max.

Fans have commented on the image loving John's retirement adventures.

"This is great! What a good dad."

"Your pool boy?? ….Keep up the good work John."

"This is amazing! #InstaDad"

"Brilliant material. Dad goals."

"Gotta get us a committed photographer like John Key."

Max also created the Instagram account in September last year called 'John Key Doing Stuff' and he shares hilarious photos of what the former PM is getting up to.

Good on you John! We love your dedication to the 'gram.