Max Key addresses mental health and negative impacts of social media

Usually known for his upbeat and often envy-inducing posts, Max Key has addressed the serious issue of mental health, suicide and the role social media plays in his latest vlog post.

Key said he wanted to address a “serious and possibly controversial” topic, one that he says has “had a big impact on my life”.

The topic being suicide and mental health.

Key was clear to state he’s not an expert in this field but pulling from official statistics addressed New Zealand’s high suicide rate.

“What hurt me the most was seeing that the 20 – 24 age bracket is where most of these deaths are occurring,” the 23-year-old said.

Key highlighted the negative impact of social media and the pressures it puts on those that fall into this age group.

“People are posting only the perfect elements of their lives, you know these photos are edited, often planned and they’re portraying a life and lifestyle that may not actually be an accurate reflection of the life that they’re living.

“People, myself included, we only post good bits …99 per cent of what we post is all the good elements and all the cool things we’re doing in our lives.”

He said these posts are a highlight reel and don’t show people when they’re having bad days.

“It’s very easy on social media to create this expectation on yourself that you have to be happy all the time, that your life has to be perfect …in reality that’s not life.”

Key said it’s important not to put pressure on yourself.

“There’s so many frivolous and silly things in life that we let bother us because we’re trying so hard often to be people that we’re not.”

He said social media puts pressure on the younger generation when really “none of that sh** matters”.

“You need important stuff like family, friends, values that to be honest are a lot more important than your Instagram followers and getting likes.”

Key has personally been affected by suicide following the death of a close friend in 2011 and he said it “f**** me up”.

“Probably for six months I was crying every day; even now talking about it chokes me up.”

Key said no matter how big the problem, there’s always a way to work through it.

Mental health is clearly an issue close to Max’s heart and the nearly 12 minute video addresses various other topics relative to this.

The video has resonated with his viewers with comments commending Key for speaking out.

“Credit to you for addressing the biggest elephant in the room for us guys,” wrote one.

“Really impressed with your honesty and your mature approach toward addressing a very real and serious global problem,” wrote another.

Check out everything Max had to say below (warning, contains swearing):

WHERE TO GET HELP:



If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.



OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757