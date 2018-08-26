Matthew Ridge celebrates his 50th in Ibiza
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Monday, 27 August 2018, 12:54PM
We haven’t heard or seen Matthew Ridge in quite a while and the reason may be because he’s been living in up overseas, celebrating his 50th birthday in style in Ibiza.
The former Kiwi league star has been spotted at the Blue Marlin Beach Club on the notorious Spanish party island with model son, Boston Ridge.
“Love you Dad. #50,” says Boston.
Ridge’s daughter Jaime and her boyfriend Tommy Bates are also there to kick off the celebrations.
Matthew married Chloe Alexa Liggins in an intimate ceremony in May 2017, and the couple now have a young child together.
Ridge has two children with former wife Sally — 25-year-old Jaime and 21-year-old Boston — and another son London, 6, with former partner, musician and singer Carly Binding, 37.