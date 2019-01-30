Matt Chisholm: 'I feel better than I did'

Matt Chisholm has posted an honest and raw update on his mental health saying he's feeling "better than he did".

The Survivor NZ host took to social media last month to reveal his struggle with depression and his journey in seeking help.

Now, with the support of his wife Ellen, he's shared with fans all the ways in which he's making positive changes in his life including taking "two months off work" and "living in the present".

Other remedies included seeking medical help and therapy, getting proper sleep and exercise and living more mindfully.

He wrote: "I've driven the length of this beautiful country... and back again. I looked at my kids and saw love and joy.

"I've started telling myself 'I'm good enough'. I've done all of the things I knew I needed to do, but felt I didn't have the time and energy to do... and I've discovered that more people struggle with their mental health than you can possibly imagine. I'm so pleased we live in these, perhaps, more enlightened times.

"Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support... I read them all... and they were appreciated. I feel better than I did, but know there's still plenty to do. I'm buoyed by knowing there's so much I can do to help myself... and others."

Matt first opened up on his mental health journey when he shared a photo of himself outside of a doctor's office in Auckland in December with the hashtag #itsokaytonotbeokay and the caption:

"I'm buggered… my head hurts… it's not working as well as it was… I'm not smiling much…laughing even less. I promised Greg (Boyed), my old workmate…before he died from depression…I'd go see the doc… it's taken months… cos of you know…life… but… Greg me old mate… today… I took that first step."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 1737 NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737 SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666 YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234