Matilda Rice accused of mocking disabled people in video

The former NZ Bachelor star Matilda Rice has taken to social media to display a piece of artwork she created during a ‘drink and paint’ party.

‘Try Paint Vine’ is dubbed “New Zealand's favourite paint party 🎉 where you Drink. 🍷 Paint. 🎨 Just don't drink the paint.”

‘Matootles’ – as she is affectionately known in Instagram, posted a video of herself and her painting saying “hi, my name is Matilda and this is my picture,’ with a lisp.

Fans have slammed her for being insensitive as she seemingly is making fun of disabled children.

“Obviously you’re not nice and a dick for thinking all disabled people talk like that,” says one.

“Omg bro... there is something so disturbing about this. Like i can't stop watching it but its actually making me cringe. Like badly,” says another.

“That’s not nice mocking the disabled like that. What a dick.”

Matootles replied saying she was trying to act like a child off a popular 7 Days segment, 'My Kid Could Draw That.'

“Actually I was being a child, from the 7 Days segment?! Not sure if you’ve seen it, but DEF not mocking anyone disabled.”

Other fans are backing Rice saying:

“If you knew anything about Matootles you’d know that would be the last thing she would ever do.”

Other fans see the humour of it:

“So funny! Made my night, thanks for the giggles,” says one.

“Lol nailed the 7 days segment lol.”

“Don’t give up your day job babe! Haha.”

Matilda got engaged to paleo guru and former Bachelor star Art Green, earlier this year and is set to marry him in 2019.