Martin Henderson's Fijian expedition

Martin Henderson has kept his pledge to help clean up the oceans, joining the East Less Plastic expedition.

The crew is taking samples of the ocean to support global research into plastic pollution.

Henderson joined his friend, fellow Kiwi expat actor Phil Somerville on the Fiji leg, along with former America’s Cup skipper Chris Dickson. The expedition covers nearly 15,000km, from California to New Zealand.

This week Henderson led a team of 170 Nadi locals cleaning up Wailoaloa Beach; removing around 6000kg of plastic.

Henderson has also turned teacher, talking to the children and elders about plastic pollution at Yadua Village.

He has given a shout-out to his 412,000 Instagram followers with a crew call to New Zealand. “Join me in supporting the Eat Less Plastic Voyage, make a donation or join the crew aboard the final leg of a six-month journey. Help support the plastic bag ban in NZ and keeping our oceans healthy,” he wrote.

If the 44-year-old leads beach clean-ups back in NZ we are sure he will attract thousands.

Meanwhile, the former Grey’s Anatomy star has the lead role in a road movie out soon called Hellbent. The movie sees 16-year-old runaway Danni Frost (Isabelle Fuhrman) enlisting Henderson’s fugitive drifter to take her on a cross-country journey to meet the father she’s never known.