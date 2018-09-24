Marlon Williams stars in new Lady Gaga film

Kiwi star Marlon Williams has turned his hand to acting this year and will walk the red carpet at the premiere of new movie A Star Is Born tomorrow in Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated film sees Lady Gaga star alongside Hollywood heavyweight Bradley Cooper who also makes his debut in the director’s chair.

Marlon’s new role involves singing a duet with American country musician Brandy Carlisle in the film.

Williams was asked by Bradley Cooper personally to appear in the film after Cooper saw him perform at LA venue The Troubadour.

A live stream of the red carpet event will start at 1.00pm NZ time tomorrow here.

Williams is also one of the Top 5 nominees for the 2018 Apra Silver Scroll Awards to be held in Auckland on Thursday 4th October.

The film is officially released in New Zealand on Wednesday 17th October.

Way to go Marlon!