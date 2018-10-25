Mark Richardson does ‘a line’ on live TV

Last night on The Project the live TV panel discussed the pros and cons of MSG added to food in New Zealand.

Host Kanoa Lloyd was a big fan of the salty additive saying “you can sprinkle it on top of your food. It tastes like the flavour sachet in a packet of noodles, it’s just like that! It’s delicious! I put it on everything.”

But her co-host Jesse Mulligan said: “Ew, keep that away from me, look at it! That’s not food!"

Things took a turn, however, when Jesse noticed guest host Mark Richardson lining up the powder with a credit card.

“I am just trying to make the desk taste good!” Mark said.

Watch the funny clip above.