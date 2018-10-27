Mark Dye riding solo on Heartbreak Island

Mark Dye says he is thrilled about hosting the new season of Heartbreak Island.

Production began this week without first season co-host Matilda Rice who blamed a timing clash for her failure to return — though her "good girl" brand took a bashing when the show debuted earlier this year.

Dye, a former radio host, said he was used to sharing his air time with a partner: he spent a year with Kerre McIvor on Newstalk ZB. He told Spy he would miss Rice but was looking forward to being in the limelight.

“I’m looking forward to having more time to question the contestants and take the piss out of them and hopefully some of that makes the final edit,” he said.

“I figure if you’ve entered a reality TV show, you probably deserve to be the butt of a few jokes.”

Imagination TV have been fine tuning the format and Dye thinks they are heading in the right direction.

“It’s been great hearing what everyone has been up to, and to immerse myself in all things Heartbreak once again. Bring on the breakfast conversations about what was happening on the island; who was with who,” he says.

His top tip for this year’s stars is to be genuine and focused, which he says will give them the best shot at being one of the two last-standing loved-up contestants to win.