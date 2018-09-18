Male doctor accused of ‘mansplaining’ menopause on Breakfast

TVNZ’s Breakfast show is facing a barrage of messages following a recent segment, which featured a male doctor explaining to viewers what it is like to go through menopause.

Speaking to host Hayley Holt, Dr. John Cameron tackled the big question posed by the show: “Every woman will go through menopause at a stage in their life - but how much do you really know about it?”

The video has had 11,000 views within the last 24 hours on Facebook and received many comments.

The audience was in two minds as to whether or not Dr. Cameron was ‘qualified’ enough to give advice on going through menopause.

“He can’t know about it ......... fancy a man telling us ! Do ya homework Breakfast..... it’s a female problem (or didn’t ya know)!!!” says one fan.

“So why not get a man to tell us how we will feel!!! Ffs!”

“Oops Breakfast really should have put that Man on Pause.”

Others were in support of a qualified male speaking out about his knowledge.

“It’s not a “problem” ... it’s a female fact of life.”

“I have no trouble with a male doctor explaining menopause 🙄. What’s the problem with it?”

“He's a professional regardless of his gender.”

“You women saying "what does he know, he's a man" do you think maybe he spent many years studying this subject and does know what he's talking about? You're embarrassing yourselves.”

And finally, one person says, “Omg who cares. We don’t bloody want our period anyway!”

Good point.

Watch the full interview below!