MAFS stars looking forward to starting a family

As we fast approach the start of the second season, Married at First Sight stars Brett and Angel Renall are reminding us the show can be a success.

The pair were the only couple from New Zealand’s controversial first season to make it through to the end, and it seems one year on they’re still as loved up as ever.

Speaking to Woman’s Day the couple revealed they’ve bought a new home together and are keen to fill the empty rooms.

Having just celebrated their first anniversary Angel, 27, said their French bulldog Cashew has been a great stepping stone for them.

“Let’s just say the house we’ve bought has four bedrooms and we’ll definitely be filling them.”

Brett, 33, said it’s been great watching his wife with Cashew.

“She’s loving and committed – it’s a lovely look into the amazing mum I know she’s going to be.”

The duo are looking forward to watching the new contestants when the show returns on September 30.