Lucy Lawless suffers concussion from yoga

Kiwi superstar Lucy Lawless has seen her fair share of action in roles like Xena: Warrior Princess, but she got seriously hurt in the most unlikely place: Yoga.

Lucy took to Twitter to reveal she recently got a concussion after being "kicked in the head" at yoga by an "overzealous hand-stander".

Rare as a yoga injury may be - Lucy herself acknowledged this writing "yoga(!)" - it's no laughing matter.

She wrote: "Three weeks later I was experiencing confusion, balance issues and depression.

"I thought concussion was for rugby players. I have dropped out of all commitments to mend."

She then added a warning for fans: "Take care of your brain!"

Her post has since been flooded with response from fans imploring her to take care of herself, and sharing their own experiences with concussion.

Take care and I hope you feel better soon. Take all the time you need and don’t worry about anything else. You and your health come first! — Karen Nace (@karen_nace) December 2, 2018 Take care of yourself. Your health comes first. I send you a lot of love 😘 pic.twitter.com/q9CCYS4hk6 — Ines (@ines2464) December 2, 2018 Hope you feel better soon! Concussions are no joke. Much love from Alabama. — sherry gay (@xenarocks13) December 2, 2018

Get well soon Lucy!