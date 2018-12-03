Lucy Lawless suffers concussion from yoga
Monday, 3 December 2018
Kiwi superstar Lucy Lawless has seen her fair share of action in roles like Xena: Warrior Princess, but she got seriously hurt in the most unlikely place: Yoga.
Lucy took to Twitter to reveal she recently got a concussion after being "kicked in the head" at yoga by an "overzealous hand-stander".
Rare as a yoga injury may be - Lucy herself acknowledged this writing "yoga(!)" - it's no laughing matter.
She wrote: "Three weeks later I was experiencing confusion, balance issues and depression.
"I thought concussion was for rugby players. I have dropped out of all commitments to mend."
She then added a warning for fans: "Take care of your brain!"
Her post has since been flooded with response from fans imploring her to take care of herself, and sharing their own experiences with concussion.
Get well soon Lucy!